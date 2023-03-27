NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed Contractors To Complete Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220/400 kV Transmission Line In Time

Nepal Electricity Authority has requested the contractors to complete the construction of the New Khimti-Bahrabise section under the Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220/400 kV transmission line project in time.

A high-level team, including Managing Director of the NEA Kul Man Ghising, Deputy Executive Director of Broadcasting Directorate Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha, and Deputy Executive Director of Project Management Directorate Tara Prasad Pradhan visited the site on Saturday and discussed the progress of transmission line and substation construction.

The team has instructed the contractors involved in the project management and contractors to complete the work of the New Khimti-Bahrabise section transmission line and substation by mid-July this year.

"If this project is completed, there is an option to connect the electricity to Madhya Bhotekoshi directly, there is frequent request from the donor agency of the project to complete the construction quickly. I request to complete the construction work by addressing the local problems in time," said Ghising.

Earlier, the NEA team had visited the site and directed to expedite the construction work.

The Authority has given high priority to the construction of the New Khimti-Bahrabise section to prevent wastage of power of 102 MW Madhya Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project under construction at Sindhupalchowk under the leadership of Chimile Hydropower Project due to lack of connection.

The construction of 400 kV substation in New Khimti and connection work of additional power transformer of 220/132/33 kV, 200 AVA capacity of the substation to increase the capacity of the substation are going on smoothly, according to the NEA.

The length of the transmission line from New Khimti substation located at Sankhe in Manthali Municipality-13 of Ramechhap to Bahrabise substation of Sindhupalchowk is 43 km.

Out of the 118 towers of the New Khimti-Bahrabise transmission line section passing through Ramechhap, Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk districts, the foundations of 93 towers have been laid and 73 towers have been installed.

The process of land acquisition for the construction of three towers in Ramechhap has been started, said the NEA.