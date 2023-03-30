COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries

With 37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,325..

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 300 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 37 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 615 antigen test, 42 found positive. Currently, there are 123 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 121 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,182 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.