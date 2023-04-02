Arushree Sharma Names Summit Woman Of The Year 2023 Title

Arushree Sharma, Co-Founder Avani Nepal, a natural high-quality skincare, haircare and personal care brand based in Nepal, won the title of Summit Woman Of the Year 2023 Title with one hundred thousand cash prize..

Similarly. Nikita Jalan Co-Founder of Petmama Nepal, the first professional pet grooming parlour in Nepal, was awarded with “Vaidya Organisation Innovation Prize 2023 with Cash prize of Fifty Thousand.

Summit Woman of the Year 2023 Open Space Network organized Apex College Presents Summit Woman of the Year 2023 to recognize and honor business women below the age of 30 with sound business plan following all legal implications and at the same time making a social impact with strong growth and sustainability plan.

Summit Woman was created to provide a platform outside of the workplace to educate, encourage and inspire women to achieve their career and personal goals. The energy at the Summit is magnetic!

According to a press release issued by the organizer, attendees seamlessly connect to each other and the information to help resolve their career and personal challenges. We hope to develop a strong community of female entrepreneurs by providing quality programming and resources that inspire and elevate opportunities for equity.

Former prime minister and CPN-UML leader K.P Sharma Oli was the chief guest of the 3rd Annual Summit. It brought together leaders at the forefront of advancement who are breaking new ground and using their influence to build a more fair society. The event was committed to releasing fresh thinking and transforming ideas into effect.

“This year we received more than 80 applications from all over Nepal from 7 different provinces and we would be really pleased to have your presence that can motivate our Young Ladies. The screening of applications is made by our esteemed Jury composed of Ritu Singh Vaidya, Managing Director of United Traders Syndicate and VOITH Group, Nakim Uddin, CoFounder of QFX Cinemas and Labim Mall, Neeru Rayamajhi, President of FWEAN,. Manoj Gyawali, Deputy CEO of Nabil Bank and Sulochana Shrestha Shah, Chairwoman of Lotus Holdings Pvt. Ltd,” said Faija Parween, Event Director.