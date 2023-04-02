Government And Victims Of Loan Signs Five-point Agreement

The government talks team and the struggle committee against loan sharking have signed a five-point agreement at the Home Ministry this evening.

The agreement was signed after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' vowed in his meeting with the victims of the loan sharking to find long term solution to the problem, with the initiative and presence of DPM and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the ministry.

DPM Shrestha had on Friday signed on a proposal while assuming his office as the Home Minister on forming a high-powered commission to solve problems of the victims of loan sharking.

The agreement includes effectuating the facilitation and coordination among concerned agencies to effectively implement at the earliest the report of the taskforce formed to recommend ways to control usury or loan sharking.

Both the sides have also agreed to suggest the government to form a commission through a decision by the Cabinet to be held in the days ahead.

A district level coordination committee under the coordination of chief district officer to address the grievances of the victims of usury will also be formed as per the agreement. The committee will have representatives of victims of loan sharking, Nepal Police, government attorney, land revenue office, bank and financial institutions.

The struggle committee has agreed to suspend all of its protest programmes following the formation of the commission.

The Rising Nepal