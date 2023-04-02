Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province

April 2, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country.

There will be partly to partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries
Apr 02, 2023
Nepal Stock Exchange Ring The Bell For Gender Equality
Apr 02, 2023
‘Study In Europe’2023 Successfully Concluded
Apr 02, 2023
Nepal, World Bank Discuss Strengthening Management Of Fiscal Risks
Apr 02, 2023
Arushree Sharma Names Summit Woman Of The Year 2023 Title
Apr 02, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Mountanious Region Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Historical Analysis Of The Imperial City Of Patan By Malena Villa Apr 02, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023
Nepal Stock Exchange Ring The Bell For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023
‘Study In Europe’2023 Successfully Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023
Nepal, World Bank Discuss Strengthening Management Of Fiscal Risks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023
Arushree Sharma Names Summit Woman Of The Year 2023 Title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75