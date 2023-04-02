Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country.

There will be partly to partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Koshi Province, and hilly and mountaineous region of the country tonight.