Government And Central Bank Need To Revive Policies To Revive Economy: Dhakal

Government And Central Bank Need To Revive Policies To Revive Economy: Dhakal

April 3, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

Senior Vice President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chandra Prasad Dhakal has said that if the government and the central bank revise some policies, the economy will improve. He made this remark while addressing the post-handover ceremony of Madhes Province, FNCCI.

He said, “We are in a crisis at this time. The economic crisis has arisen due to some of our government policies, COVID-19 and international causes. But recently, the flow of remittances and tourists’ arrival has increased. At this time, if the government and the central bank modify some policies, the crisis will be eased.”

Dhakal said that this is not the time to accuse each other but to work hand in hand to overcome the crisis. He said that it is necessary to change the way we look at the private sector and encourage them to accelerate the country’s economic activities.

“There have been some changes in policies in recent days. It is wrong to think of the private sector as a profit-seeker, one of the main forces that keep the economy running by creating jobs. FNCCI is ready to move forward in cooperation with the federal and provincial government,” he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Secretary Marasini Officially Opens Resumption Of Nepal China Border In Kerung
Apr 03, 2023
Candidates To File Nominations For By-election today
Apr 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries
Apr 02, 2023
Nepal Stock Exchange Ring The Bell For Gender Equality
Apr 02, 2023

More on Economy

Secretary Marasini Officially Opens Resumption Of Nepal China Border In Kerung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
Economy Is At Critical Stage: Finance Minister Mahat By Agencies 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Stock Exchange Ring The Bell For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal, World Bank Discuss Strengthening Management Of Fiscal Risks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Arushree Sharma Names Summit Woman Of The Year 2023 Title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
KUL MAN GHISING Peak Hour By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Candidates To File Nominations For By-election today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
High Level Of Activity Around North Korea Nuclear Complex: US Group By Agencies Apr 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Historical Analysis Of The Imperial City Of Patan By Malena Villa Apr 02, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023
‘Study In Europe’2023 Successfully Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75