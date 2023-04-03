Government And Central Bank Need To Revive Policies To Revive Economy: Dhakal

Senior Vice President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chandra Prasad Dhakal has said that if the government and the central bank revise some policies, the economy will improve. He made this remark while addressing the post-handover ceremony of Madhes Province, FNCCI.

He said, “We are in a crisis at this time. The economic crisis has arisen due to some of our government policies, COVID-19 and international causes. But recently, the flow of remittances and tourists’ arrival has increased. At this time, if the government and the central bank modify some policies, the crisis will be eased.”

Dhakal said that this is not the time to accuse each other but to work hand in hand to overcome the crisis. He said that it is necessary to change the way we look at the private sector and encourage them to accelerate the country’s economic activities.

“There have been some changes in policies in recent days. It is wrong to think of the private sector as a profit-seeker, one of the main forces that keep the economy running by creating jobs. FNCCI is ready to move forward in cooperation with the federal and provincial government,” he said.