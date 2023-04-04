Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd.

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited (UTHL) has nominated Mohan Prasad Gautam to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company's board of directors voted to name Gautam, an 11th level (Director) of the Nepal Electricity Authority, as the CEO at its 272nd meeting on the 28th of March.

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd was formed to build, operate, and manage the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project, which has a 456 MW installed capacity and was built with indigenous investment.

The company plans to build a separate 21-megawatt project using the head obtained by diverting water from the Rolwaling River and mixing it with the reservoir of the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project.

Contracts have been signed in the engineering, procurement, and construction framework for the project's construction. The project will generate an additional 105 million units of annual energy.

In addition, when the Rolwaling river is mixed with the upper Tamakoshi, 216 million units of additional energy are obtained. In addition, 320 million units of energy will be added to the system each year.

He joined the NEA in 2060 and served in various capacities at the Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectric Project from 2064 to 2072. From 2072 to 2073, CEO Gautam worked as a project manager on the 635 MW Dudhkoshi reservoir project.

He was a managing director of the Trishuli Hydropower Company, the promoter of the Upper Trishuli 3B Hydropower Project with a capacity of 37 MW, from 2073 to 2079.He is currently representing the authority in Trishuli and Jagdulla Hydropower Company.

The NEA owns 41% of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd., which has a paid-up capital of 10.59 billion rupees. Nepal Telecommunication Company owns 6%, while founder shares are owned by Citizen Investment Fund and National Insurance Institute to the tune of 2% and 2%, respectively.

The depositors of Employment Provident Fund owns 17.28%, , 2.88% of share by those employees of the company who provide lonads , 8.84% by NEA’s employees, 15% general public share and 10% by Dolakhabasi.



