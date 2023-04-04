Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province, along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.