Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

April 4, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province, along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet
Apr 03, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China
Apr 03, 2023
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building
Apr 03, 2023
Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair
Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries
Apr 03, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Federation Of Nepalese Industry And Commerce Federation (FNCCI) Electoral Struggle: Impact On Overall Development By Shanker Man Singh Apr 04, 2023
Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday By Agencies Apr 04, 2023
Russian Army Claims To Reclaim Kiev Region By Agencies Apr 04, 2023
Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75