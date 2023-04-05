ADB And The World Bank Representatives Call On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

ADB And The World Bank Representatives Call On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

April 5, 2023, 5:26 p.m.

Representatives of Nepal's two major development partners: Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) have called on Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and discussed relevant affairs.

The WB delegation met with the Minister on Tuesday and the ADB team this morning. During the meetings, the development partners urged the Minister to take initiatives for the effective implementation of various projects and programmes funded in Nepal by them.

Following a discussion with ADB country director for Nepal Arnaud Cauchois' team this morning, the Minister said Nepal's development partners are excited to further invest in Nepal and their concern was that their funds could not be spent on time.

In addition to this, they are concerned about the delay in the implementation of the projects in absence of timely site clearance, in a bidding process and a lack of expected progress.

New development projects and programmes were also discussed. As the Minister said, the development partners expressed their interest to assist in Nepal's various sectors. The ADB has its concern over the Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project and the Arun Hydropower Project is the concern of the WB. More, they have expressed their interests in the budgetary assistance for road projects here.

During the meeting, the Minister is said to have apprised the delegations that grants and soft loans were the priorities of Nepal, and the responses were positive.

The major development partners have also their concerns over efforts planned by the government to improve nation's overall economic situation, it is said

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations
Apr 05, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 71 Positive Cases And 28 Recoveries
Apr 05, 2023
FBPW-NEPAL: Golden Jubilee
Apr 05, 2023
ADB Estimates Nepal’s Economy To Moderate In FY2023
Apr 05, 2023
NEA To Start Construction Of Budhigandaki Hydropower Project
Apr 05, 2023

More on Economy

FBPW-NEPAL: Golden Jubilee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
ADB Estimates Nepal’s Economy To Moderate In FY2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
NEA To Start Construction Of Budhigandaki Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal’s Growth Faces Slowdown:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 71 Positive Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023
Trump Faces 34 Criminal Charges By Agencies Apr 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel Apr 04, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75