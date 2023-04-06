132 kV Double Circuit Dordi Corridor Transmission Line Is Fully Operational

For the purpose of transmitting the power generated by the powerhouses in Dordi in Lamjung and its tributaries, a 132 kV double-circuit transmission line was built.

The transmission line has been fully operational since Thursday, following the completion of the rebuilding of four towers damaged by the Dordi River flood in June 2021. The infrastructure has been prepared for around 300 megawatts of electricity now that the transmission line is completely operational.

Last August, the Nepal Electricity Authority commissioned a portion of the transmission line from Udipur in Benisahar municipality of Lamjung to Kirtipur substation in Dordi rural municipality.

A portion of the line was put into operation using the Dordi Corridor line from Udipur substation to the Dordi Khola-1 hydropower project built by the private sector, and from there to Kirtipur substation using the Dordi Khola-1 transmission line because it appeared that it would take some time to rebuild the towers damaged by the flood.

The three and a half kilometer transmission line of Dordi Khola-1 was used as an alternate arrangement to connect the electricity of hydropower projects constructed by the private sector. The project's director, Ramesh Paudel, stated that following the tower's reconstruction and the transmission line's start-up, the electricity produced by all the private hydropower projects built on the Dordi river was connected to the Kirtipur substation and transported to the country's grid via the Dordi corridor transmission line.

The transmission line is connected to the small hydroelectric plants Chepekhola (8.63 MW), Upper Dordi 'A' (25 MW), Dordi Khola-1 (12 MW), and 27 MW Dordi Khola. This line will be used to connect the 54 megawatt Super-Dordi "B" hydroelectric power project, which is currently in the final stages of construction, to the other projects that are currently under construction or will be completed in that area.

Since it appears that the construction of the Udipur substation will take some time, plans have been developed to use an alternative arrangement to link electricity to the switchyard of the active medium current power plant. About 6 kilometers of the 220 KV Masryangdi Corridor line, now under construction, have been used for this. By June, the Udipur substation, which is currently in the final stages of development, should be operational.

Government funding was used to construct the transmission line for the Dordi Corridor, with an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore. The transmission line is 10 kilometers long. At Kirtipur, the project itself has built a 132 KV, 10 MVA substations. The transmission line's four towers, which were finished in 2077, were destroyed by the Dordi River flood in June 2078. The undertaking was initiated in 2074.