Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal

Kavitha Kasynathan, Head of Development at the Australian Embassy in Nepal, met with Professor Roger Smith from University of Newcastle, Australia.

The University has piloted a range of initiatives to support women and girls’ health in rural areas in partnership with Dr Binod Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Social Development Gandaki Province, according to twitter handling of Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk.Twitter

The University is pilot ting free distribution of sanitary napkins across Nepal to in centivising antenatal examinations, and a helicopter evacuation program for obstetric emergencies enabling women and girls to access critical health service, tweeted ambassador Volk.