Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal

Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal

April 8, 2023, 8:51 a.m.

Kavitha Kasynathan, Head of Development at the Australian Embassy in Nepal, met with Professor Roger Smith from University of Newcastle, Australia.

australian health support.jpg

The University has piloted a range of initiatives to support women and girls’ health in rural areas in partnership with Dr Binod Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Social Development Gandaki Province, according to twitter handling of Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk.Twitter

The University is pilot ting free distribution of sanitary napkins across Nepal to in centivising antenatal examinations, and a helicopter evacuation program for obstetric emergencies enabling women and girls to access critical health service, tweeted ambassador Volk.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province
Apr 08, 2023
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation
Apr 07, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu.
Apr 07, 2023
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh
Apr 07, 2023

More on National

EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 58 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Calls On Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Work In The Spirit Of Solidarity With LDC: Ambassador Rai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Golden Jubilee Year:Advancing Nepal Eye Hospital By Suresh Achary Apr 08, 2023
Xi Goes The Extra Mile For Macron By Agencies Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023
Coalition Partners Unveiled Common Minimum Program By Agencies Apr 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75