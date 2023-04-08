Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Karnali Province tonight.