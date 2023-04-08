Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province

April 8, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal
Apr 08, 2023
EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Apr 08, 2023
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation
Apr 07, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu.
Apr 07, 2023
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh
Apr 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Thundershowers In Gandaki and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces . By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
Golden Jubilee Year:Advancing Nepal Eye Hospital By Suresh Achary Apr 08, 2023
Xi Goes The Extra Mile For Macron By Agencies Apr 08, 2023
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75