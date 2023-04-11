Jhapa's Juropani Substation In Operation, Improvement In Power Supply

A new 33-11 KV substation has come into operation at Gauradah Municipality-7 Gwaldubba, Juropani in Jhapa. The substation was constructed through the distribution system strengthening and expansion project under the Nepal Electricity Authority Project Management Directorate.

After starting to supply electricity from the substation, the problem of low voltage faced by the electricity consumers from Gauradah in Jhapa to the Indian border in the south will be solved.

Five feeder lines of 11 kV have been taken out from Juropani substation connected with power transformer of 6÷8 MVA capacity for local power supply. Gauradah, Maharani, Baigundhura and Gaurigunj feeders of 11 KV have been removed from the substation and one more feeder has been kept in reserve.

The substation was put into operation (charged) on Sunday. In the first phase, the Maharani feeder has been brought into operation and the rest of the feeders will be brought into operation gradually.

At present, electricity supply was given from Padajugi (Damak) 132 KV substation through 11 KV distribution line to Goradah, Juropani, Maharani, Gauriganj and other areas. As the 11 KV distribution line was too long, there were problems such as low voltage and tripping in that area. After starting to supply electricity from Juropani substation, the problems faced by the consumers have been solved and the electricity supply has become sufficient, reliable and of good quality. Farmers in that area have been irrigating the fields by drawing water from electric motors.



Durgadatta Subedi, assistant engineer of the project involved in testing, operation and charging, said that the 280 volt line was coming earlier, but after the 400 volt line started to flow from the new substation, the equipment of the Kutanipisani mill in that area, including the water pump, started working well.

About 18 km long 33 KV line from Padajugi to Juropani is under construction. In some places, the line could not be pulled due to the obstruction of local residents. As it is necessary to solve the problem of electricity supply in Gauradah area, as an alternative system, a line has been taken from the side of Padajugi-Gaurigunj road and Juropani substation has been brought into operation.

The substation was built with the investment of the Nepal government and authorities and concessional loans from the Asian Development Bank.