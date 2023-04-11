Jhapa's Juropani Substation In Operation, Improvement In Power Supply

Jhapa's Juropani Substation In Operation, Improvement In Power Supply

April 11, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

A new 33-11 KV substation has come into operation at Gauradah Municipality-7 Gwaldubba, Juropani in Jhapa. The substation was constructed through the distribution system strengthening and expansion project under the Nepal Electricity Authority Project Management Directorate.

After starting to supply electricity from the substation, the problem of low voltage faced by the electricity consumers from Gauradah in Jhapa to the Indian border in the south will be solved.

Five feeder lines of 11 kV have been taken out from Juropani substation connected with power transformer of 6÷8 MVA capacity for local power supply. Gauradah, Maharani, Baigundhura and Gaurigunj feeders of 11 KV have been removed from the substation and one more feeder has been kept in reserve.

The substation was put into operation (charged) on Sunday. In the first phase, the Maharani feeder has been brought into operation and the rest of the feeders will be brought into operation gradually.

At present, electricity supply was given from Padajugi (Damak) 132 KV substation through 11 KV distribution line to Goradah, Juropani, Maharani, Gauriganj and other areas. As the 11 KV distribution line was too long, there were problems such as low voltage and tripping in that area. After starting to supply electricity from Juropani substation, the problems faced by the consumers have been solved and the electricity supply has become sufficient, reliable and of good quality. Farmers in that area have been irrigating the fields by drawing water from electric motors.

Jurepani substation jhapa.jpg


Durgadatta Subedi, assistant engineer of the project involved in testing, operation and charging, said that the 280 volt line was coming earlier, but after the 400 volt line started to flow from the new substation, the equipment of the Kutanipisani mill in that area, including the water pump, started working well.

About 18 km long 33 KV line from Padajugi to Juropani is under construction. In some places, the line could not be pulled due to the obstruction of local residents. As it is necessary to solve the problem of electricity supply in Gauradah area, as an alternative system, a line has been taken from the side of Padajugi-Gaurigunj road and Juropani substation has been brought into operation.

The substation was built with the investment of the Nepal government and authorities and concessional loans from the Asian Development Bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

DPM Shrestha Directed Stakeholders For Earliest Completion Of Narayangadh-Butwal
Apr 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Karnali, KGandaki and Koshi Provinces
Apr 11, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 77 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries
Apr 10, 2023
Dan Edward: Labor of Love
Apr 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces
Apr 10, 2023

More on Economy

NEPALESE ECONOMY Slow Growth By A Correspondent 23 hours, 9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Says Ministry Is Taking Step To Resolve Economic Problems By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Coalition Partners Unveiled Common Minimum Program By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Has Proposed Three Routes With India For Trade: Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
132 kV Double Circuit Dordi Corridor Transmission Line Is Fully Operational By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

India-Nepal Partnership In Hydropower Development By Atul K Thakur and Deepak Rauniar Apr 11, 2023
DPM Shrestha Directed Stakeholders For Earliest Completion Of Narayangadh-Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2023
Biden Hints At 2024 Election Run By Agencies Apr 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Karnali, KGandaki and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 77 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2023
Dan Edward: Labor of Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75