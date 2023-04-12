IMF Cuts 2023 Nepal’s Growth Forecast

IMF Cuts 2023 Nepal’s Growth Forecast

April 12, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

The International Monetary Fund has cut its global growth forecast to 2.8 percent for this year, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous projection in January.

The IMF released its latest World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday. The fund says global growth is forecast to settle at 3 percent in 2024.

According to the release, IMF has also downgraded Nepal's growth rate from its initial estimate. The IMF says the economy is expected to expand by 4.4 percent this fiscal year—from mid-July 2022 through mid-July 2023. It had previously estimated a 5 percent annual growth rate

The report says that although price increase rates are generally on a declining trend globally, inflation remains stubbornly high. It also cites recent financial sector turmoil including the failures of US banks.

The report says side effects from rapid hikes in interest rates by central banks are becoming apparent, as fears of contagion have risen across the broader financial sector.

It also warns that more possible failures in the banking sector could have a serious impact on the global economy.

IMF Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters that the fund has repeatedly warned of side effects from interest rate hikes and other monetary tightening measures.

He said a sharp tightening of global financial conditions would have a dramatic impact on credit conditions and public finances, especially in emerging markets and developing economies.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Amend The Constitution To Avoid Social And Political Unrest: Former Speaker Dhungana
Apr 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Apr 12, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 74 Positive Cases, 48 Recoveries And One Death
Apr 11, 2023
Jhapa's Juropani Substation In Operation, Improvement In Power Supply
Apr 11, 2023
DPM Shrestha Directed Stakeholders For Earliest Completion Of Narayangadh-Butwal
Apr 11, 2023

More on Economy

Jhapa's Juropani Substation In Operation, Improvement In Power Supply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
NEPALESE ECONOMY Slow Growth By A Correspondent 1 day, 23 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Says Ministry Is Taking Step To Resolve Economic Problems By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Coalition Partners Unveiled Common Minimum Program By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Has Proposed Three Routes With India For Trade: Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Amend The Constitution To Avoid Social And Political Unrest: Former Speaker Dhungana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
India Records 5676 New Covid Cases, 21 Deaths By Agencies Apr 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 74 Positive Cases, 48 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2023
India-Nepal Partnership In Hydropower Development By Atul K Thakur and Deepak Rauniar Apr 11, 2023
DPM Shrestha Directed Stakeholders For Earliest Completion Of Narayangadh-Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75