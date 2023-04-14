Himalaya Airlines’ Starts Charter Flight from Kunming

Himalaya Airlines announces the charter flight service from Kunming Changshui International Airport (KMG), People’s Republic of China to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu, Nepal starting from April 13.

Himalaya Airlines’H9 785 Airbus A320-214 landed 180 Chinese tourist passengers and welcomed total 700 more passengers in the upcoming charter flights from Kunming to Kathmandu.

After three years of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, with a motive to increase the inflow of tourists in Nepal, this is a remarkable step taken by Himalaya Airlines initiating Nepal’s first Charter flight services from China to Nepal, bringing Chinese tourists in the nation.

Vice President Vijay Shrestha expressed his excitement and thanked the government officials of China and Nepal for their support in making the charter flight service possible.

He also added, “This is a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Nepal and China. We are proud to facilitate the movement of passengers between these two important countries and plan to increase this relationship with more Chinese destination in the coming days. With the motive to promote tourism and aviation industry of Nepal, Himalaya Airlines always takes a step forward for the nation. We are committed to providing exceptional service and making the journey a memorable experience for our passengers.”

Himalaya Airlines (H9) a Nepal – China joint venture was established in 2014, with two core objectives; to promote people to people contact of Nepal with the other countries and to promote Nepal’s trade and tourism.