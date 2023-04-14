Himalaya Airlines’ Starts Charter Flight from Kunming

Himalaya Airlines’ Starts Charter Flight from Kunming

April 14, 2023, 12:01 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines announces the charter flight service from Kunming Changshui International Airport (KMG), People’s Republic of China to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu, Nepal starting from April 13.

Himalaya Airlines’H9 785 Airbus A320-214 landed 180 Chinese tourist passengers and welcomed total 700 more passengers in the upcoming charter flights from Kunming to Kathmandu.

After three years of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, with a motive to increase the inflow of tourists in Nepal, this is a remarkable step taken by Himalaya Airlines initiating Nepal’s first Charter flight services from China to Nepal, bringing Chinese tourists in the nation.

Vice President Vijay Shrestha expressed his excitement and thanked the government officials of China and Nepal for their support in making the charter flight service possible.

Chinese tourists in Nepal 22.jpg

He also added, “This is a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Nepal and China. We are proud to facilitate the movement of passengers between these two important countries and plan to increase this relationship with more Chinese destination in the coming days. With the motive to promote tourism and aviation industry of Nepal, Himalaya Airlines always takes a step forward for the nation. We are committed to providing exceptional service and making the journey a memorable experience for our passengers.”

Himalaya Airlines (H9) a Nepal – China joint venture was established in 2014, with two core objectives; to promote people to people contact of Nepal with the other countries and to promote Nepal’s trade and tourism.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chandra Dhakal Assumes The Responsibility Of New FNCCI President
Apr 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions
Apr 14, 2023
Vikram Sambat 2080 Begins On April 14
Apr 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma
Apr 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries
Apr 13, 2023

More on Tourism

First Batch Of Chinese Tourists Arrived In Nepal From Kunming By Agencies 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Historical Analysis Of The Imperial City Of Patan By Malena Villa 1 week, 4 days ago
Tourists Arrival Increase In Nepal By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
More Than 55,000 Foreign Tourists Enter Nepal Via Plane In January By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
POKHARA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Inaugurated With Fanfare By A Correspondent 2 months, 3 weeks ago
OPENING CHINA Concern for Nepal By A Correspondent 2 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal Assumes The Responsibility Of New FNCCI President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023
North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say By Agencies Apr 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023
Vikram Sambat 2080 Begins On April 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75