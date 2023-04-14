Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions

April 14, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country tonight. .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chandra Dhakal Assumes The Responsibility Of New FNCCI President
Apr 14, 2023
Vikram Sambat 2080 Begins On April 14
Apr 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma
Apr 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries
Apr 13, 2023
Biska Jatra (Bisket Jatra) 2023: Importance And Significance In Bhaktapur
Apr 13, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Karnali, KGandaki and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal Assumes The Responsibility Of New FNCCI President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023
North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say By Agencies Apr 14, 2023
Vikram Sambat 2080 Begins On April 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
LINGA BHAIRAVI: The Valley's New Shrine By Keshab Poudel Apr 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75