Maulakali Cable Car Starts Operation

Maulakali cable car has been brought into operation at Gaidakot of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta east) with the beginning of the New Year 2080.

The cable car was brought into operation today targeting the people visiting the Maulakalika temple, the religious site of Gaidakot, on the occasion of the New Year, said Chief of Maulakalika Cable Car Management Department, Abhishek Bikram Shah.

One can reach Maulakalika temple within five minutes by cable car. There are 12 cabins in the cable of around two-kilometre long distance. The price of two-way service is Rs 550, he added. Each cabin accommodates eight passengers.

Similarly, Rs 330 has been fixed for children with three-four feet in height, Rs 415 for students and senior citizens and Rs 275 for differently able persons for the cable car service. Elderly persons above 80 years and children below three feet would get cable car service free of cost.

Shah shared, "We are operating cable car service from 6:00 am and it can be operated round the clock if needed. The cable car was constructed at 51 per cent investment of IME Group and 49 per cent of locals.

He further said more than 5,000 people took the cable car service on the first day. The cable car service would be formally inaugurated after a few days. (RSS)