Looking Forward To Further Deepening Nepal, India Relations: Foreign Minister Saud

Newly appointed minister of Foreign Minister NP Saud said he is looking forward to further deepening Nepal, India relations.

Reciprocating to the congratulatory message of External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar, foreign minister NP Saud tweets, “thank you very much for your warm felicitations Dr. S Jaishankar ,” I look forward to working closely with you to further deepening Nepal-India relations.” Tweet

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulate N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal.

“Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role,” Tweets Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.tweet

Earlier, newly appointed Foreign Minister Saud has said government would continue intimate relations with neighbors.

Assuming the office at Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Minister Saud reminded that Nepal is a peaceful country and has harmonious and peaceful relations with all other countries since historical time. "In the days to come, Nepal continues intimate relations with all countries and neighbors, thereby making Nepal a country known as a peaceful and democratic one reports RSS.

Earlier, the Minister was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President today itself.