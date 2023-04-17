Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces

Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the Surdurpaschim Paschim and Karnali Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces .

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country tonight. .