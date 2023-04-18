Nepal, Japan Confirmed To Further Deepen The Friendly Bilateral Relationship

The 4 th Japan-Nepal Political Dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was held in Tokyo today.ARIMA Yutaka, Director-General of Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Lok Bahadur Thapa, Joint Secretary, Head of North East Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, led their respective delegations to the meeting.

In the meeting, both sides confirmed to further deepen the friendly bilateral relationship, which had been reinforced during the year 2022, which marked the 120th anniversary since the first eight Nepali students were dispatched to Japan for their studies, in various areas, such as political relations, economic relations, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides also discussed the international and regional issues.

On this occasion Thapa paid a courtesy call on TAKEI Shunsuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. They exchanged their views on issues regarding the Japan-Nepal relations.

Japan-Nepal Political Dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs is a mechanism of bilateral consultation under the Memorandum of Cooperation between The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal on Conducting Bilateral Consultations, signed between two countries. The 2nd and the 3rd Dialogues were held in 2016 and 2020 respectively.