Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas And Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province, and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.