Nepal-UK Discuss Gurkha Issues

Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom Gyan Chandra Acharya has asked the British Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Andrew Morrison to take an initiative to find long-term solutions to the problems of the former Gurkha soldiers.

Acharya met with Morison on Wednesday for the second meeting of the Nepal-UK bilateral committee formed to address the demands of the Gurkha soldiers who served in the British Army. There, he raised the issue.

Additionally, the meeting also assessed the progress that had been made on the issues of pension and welfare services since the committee last met on November 3, 2022. It also decided to meet again in September of this year.

Representatives of former Gurkha soldiers and officials from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Nepal in the UK and UK's Ministry of Defence were also present at the meeting.