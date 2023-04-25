U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Opened GrowByData’s Office In Kathmandu

U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R Thompson Opened GrowByData’s Office In Kathmandu

April 25, 2023, 8:01 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson inaugurated GrowByData Services new office in Nepal on 24th of April. Following inauguration , the ambassador also toured the new workspace and interacted with team members and partners.

US ambassador opening Nepal office 11.jpg

“GrowByData, a Boston and Kathmandu based marketing intelligence firm, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Sanepa,” according to a press release.

The new building is designed to enhance reliability and promote cross-team collaboration as the firm continues to grow and provide an exceptional experience for marketing leaders at blue chip clients.

The ribbon cutting will be attended by his excellency US Ambassador Dean R Thompson, followed by

"Marketing leaders are overwhelmed with data today. We aspire to be the marketing intelligence partner of the top marketing firms by offering them novel insights and services that break silos to support them craft new strategies. The opening of GrowByData's new office marks our investment to support the importance of cross-team collaboration across engineering, customer success, and marketing to offer industry-leading insights across the evolving digital media landscape to our blue-chip clients," highlights Managing Partner Prasanna Dhungel.

GrowbyData-5.jpg

“In 2014, GrowByData began with a team of 5 members from a one-room shared office space in Naxal. Looking back, we have come a long way with a strong team of 100 plus working from our Boston and Kathmandu offices. We started serving just one client in 2014 and now are collaborating with over 100 brands through half a dozen agencies. We are delighted and proud to have contributed to both economies in the US and Nepal along with many CSR programs to support the local community,” stated Subin Shrestha, the VP of Operations.

Founded in 2014, GrowByData specializes in providing novel insights to marketing leaders, enabling reporting of Share of Voice, Pricing, Promotions, Customer Reviews, Competitive Dynamics, and other digital shopper attributes. The firm has successfully served global advertising agencies and their household brand clients. Please visit www.GrowByData.com for more information.

GrowbyData-12.jpg

GrowbyData-2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ENVIRONMENTAL PEACEBUILDING Experiences in Nepal
Apr 25, 2023
Nepal-EU Film Festival Aims To Build Networks To Safeguard Human Rights
Apr 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 92 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries
Apr 25, 2023
RSP Chair Lamichhane wins From Chitwan-2
Apr 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 64 Positive Cases And 72 Recoveries
Apr 24, 2023

More on National

ENVIRONMENTAL PEACEBUILDING Experiences in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Nepal-EU Film Festival Aims To Build Networks To Safeguard Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
FOREIGN SECRETARY IN CHINA: Meaningful Visits By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal-UK Discuss Gurkha Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
UN Under Secretary General Alisjahbana Pays A courtesy Call To PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu-Tarai Fast track Makes Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 92 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2023
RSP Chair Lamichhane wins From Chitwan-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2023
RSP's Dr Wagle wins In Tanahun-1 By Agencies Apr 25, 2023
POLITICS A Looming Crisis By A Correspondent Apr 25, 2023
World Labours' Day 2023: "World Day For Safety And Health At Work 2023" By Shanker Man Singh Apr 25, 2023
EU SUPPORT Fight Against COVID-19 By A Correspondent Apr 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75