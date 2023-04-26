Foreign Secretary Paudyal Highlighted The Importance Of Nepal-UK 1923 Treaty

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Highlighted The Importance Of Signing 100 Years Of Nepal-UK 1923 Treaty Of Friendship

April 26, 2023, 6:25 p.m.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom and the Embassy of Nepal in London, in collaboration with the British Library, organized an exhibition and reception at the Libraryin the evening of 25 April 2023 to commemorate the 100-Year Anniversary of the Nepal-United Kingdom Treaty of Friendship.

Historical documents, manuscripts, photographs, philatelic collection and other historical materials related to Nepal and Nepal-UK relations were put on display during the program.

British Library 2.jpeg

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal highlighted the way 1923 Friendship Treaty provided a foundation for the evolution of Nepal-UK relationship in the past 100 years.

Nepal UK.jpg

The Foreign Secretary stated that these relations today have significantly expanded to development partnership, trade and investment, tourism, diaspora, British Gurkhas and other dimensions of people-to-people linkages as well as cooperation in multilateral forums on agendas of mutual interest. He appreciated the support provided by the British Library in preserving, protecting and digitizing historical manuscripts, photographs, monographs and other valuable material sin Nepal.

British Library FS (1).jpeg

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal, London, the Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom Ms. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, speaking about the longstanding relations between the two countries, stated that the United Kingdom would continue to support Nepal in achieving sustainable economic development and graduation from the status of least developed country, including through priority areas of trade and investment.

The Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom Gyan Chandra Acharya and the Head of Collections at the British Library Xerxes Mazda also addressed the program.

British Library (2).jpeg

British Library.jpeg

