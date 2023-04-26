JSP Leader Uprendra Yadav Elected From Bara 2

Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav has been elected the member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from constituency no 2 of Bara.
He has got 28,415 votes. His closest competitor and Janmatparty Party's Shivchandra Prasad Kushbaha got 23,334 votes.
Besides, CPN-UML's Purushottam Paudel got 10,216 votes and Rastriya Swatantra Party's candidate Ramesh Kharel got 2829.
The post of the House of Representative (HoR) had remained vacant in Bara-2 after earlier HoR member Ramshahay Prasad Yadav became Vice President.
The by-election was held on April 23.
