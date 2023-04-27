Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema Was Awarded A Japanese Decoration By Japan

Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema Was Awarded A Japanese Decoration By Japan

April 27, 2023, 6:13 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, handed Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema, former Ambassador of Nepal to Japan, the 2022 Spring Imperial Decoration, Order of Japan (the Order of Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star).

Dr. Mathema received the decoration on April 29, 2022, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nepal as an Ambassador.

During his tenure from 1996 to 2003, Dr. Mathema accomplished many high-level exchanges from Nepal to Japan. In particular, the visits of. Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala in 1998 and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev in 2001 were very important in the history of the bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Koirala was the first democratically elected Nepali leader who visited Japan after the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and Nepal.

On the heels of his visit, Mori Yoshiro, then Prime Minister of Japan, visited Kathmandu in 2000, as the first Japanese prime minister who officially visited Nepal. Japanese Decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29th April and 3rd November, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals.

The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public. This is also conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in areas such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

