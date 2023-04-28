Weather Forecast Brief Rain Is Likely At Few Places In Sudur Paschim Province

April 28, 2023, 7:32 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

