Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University

Dr. Joelle Hivonne, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, opened the first phase of the Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF) with the subject 'Celebrating Human Rights for All' at the Far-Western University in Mahendranagar on Thursday (28 April) during an event.

Dr. Hivonnet also spoke with students at the far western university about the historic acceptance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and its critical role in bringing nations together to collectively defend human rights.

Dr. Hivonnet said the Europe in Nepal has chosen 'Celebrating Human Rights for All' as the theme for this year's Nepal European Union Film Festival, which is being opened at the Far Western University in Mahendranagar with a goal to highlight the role of film in protecting human rights," EU in Nepal tweets.

It will be held in Mahendranagar through the 30th of April.

This is the 12th edition of Nepal European Union Film Festival. The festival will then travel to Surkhet where the second part of the festival will continue from 3rd May to 5th May at the Mid-Western University, followed by the final round of screening taking place in Kathmandu from 12th to 15th May in the hall of Film Development Board in Chabahil.

Eight European films directed by some well-known directors as well as eight Nepali short films produced by young Nepali film producers will be screened during the festivals in the far-west and Midwest Nepal and Kathmandu.

Apart from the film screenings, the EU in Nepal will also organize side events focusing on the topic ‘the role of films in promoting human Rights’ which will be moderated by Pratistha Koirala, a communication and human rights expert. This side event will also have a guest speaker from Europe, Stanislas Ide, a freelancer who has been writing on films.

Photos: EU in Nepal twitter