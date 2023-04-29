Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal

Shipment of the statues of Nritya Devi and Standing Buddha to Nepal

April 29, 2023, 10:02 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal sent an 8th century standing stone statue of Lord Buddha and a 10th century wooden statue of Nritya Devi to the Department of Archaeology of the Government of Nepal. Honorary Consul General of Nepal in San Diego Rishi Punnakhar Dhakal sponsored the shipping of these statues.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in United States, the statue of Nritya Devi was returned to the Embassy by a private collector. Likewise, a statue of standing Buddha was returned to the Embassy by Hollywood producer Michael Phillips. Dhakal, on behalf of the Embassy, received the statue of Lord Buddha from Mr. Phillips in Los Angeles on April 12, 2023.

Originally, the statue of Nritya Devi was located at Itum Bahal, Lalitpur, and the statue of Lord Buddha was from Machhindra Bahal, Bugmati, Lalitpur. Both of these statues were stolen from Nepal in the 1970s and ended up with the private art collectors after passing through various hands.

Standing buddha.jpg

The Embassy extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Michael Phillips for returning the standing stone statue of Lord Buddha to the Government of Nepal. Similarly, the Embassy expresses its special thanks to Honorary Consul General Rishi Punnakhar Dhakal for sponsoring the shipping of the statues to Nepal.

As part of its efforts to recover and repatriate the lost and stolen heritages of Nepal, the Embassy has been actively engaged with the relevant agencies of government of Nepal and the United States, art researchers, heritage recovery campaigners, media and private individuals. The Embassy expresses its sincere thanks to all these agencies and individuals in these efforts.

Along with these two statues, the Embassy has been able to send altogether seven artifacts to Nepal within a period of a year.

Gods returning from USA.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister
Apr 29, 2023
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University
Apr 29, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud
Apr 29, 2023
Financial Inclusion Is Key To Nepal’s SDG Attainment & LDC Graduation: Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Apr 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions
Apr 29, 2023

More on National

Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal And UK Reviewed The Overall State Of Nepal-UK Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema Was Awarded A Japanese Decoration By Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN By Agencies Apr 29, 2023
Financial Inclusion Is Key To Nepal’s SDG Attainment & LDC Graduation: Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Earthquake Destroyed Twenty-three Houses In Bajura By Agencies Apr 29, 2023
Russian Airstrike Targets Civilians In Ukraine By Agencies Apr 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Sudan's Warring Parties Agree To Extend Ceasefire 72 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75