Foreign Minister Saud Left For United Kingdom To Attend The Coronation of His King Charles

The Minister for Foreign Affairs N.P. Saud is leaving for the United Kingdom tomorrow to attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort.

During his stay in London, the Foreign Minister will attend the Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the Reception given at Buckingham Palace. He will have other official engagements as well.

The Foreign Minister will return to Kathmandu on 09 May 2023.