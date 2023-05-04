Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley And Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

May 4, 2023, 7:09 a.m.

With the impacts of westerly and local disturbance, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.

