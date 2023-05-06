Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC

Naw Raj Dhakal has been appointed as the executive director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC) by the government of Nepal. During the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Dhakal was chosen to serve as the center's executive director for a period of four years.

On February 14, the Ministry of Energy issued an invitation to submit applications with suggestions in order to fill the available position of executive director.

Based on the candidate's credentials, experience, professional action plan, proposal review and presentation, and interview, the recommendation committee suggested three names.

On the proposal of the recommendation committee, Dr. Dhakal is working in the center. Dr. Suryakumar Sapkota is employed with the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat. There was Kiran Gautam.

Among those suggested, Dhakal was chosen for appointment by the Council of Ministers. Dhakal admitted to Ikagaz that although he has been formally informed of his selection, he has not yet received the official letter.

Executive director Dr. Dhakal was serving as the center's interim executive director after Madhusudan Adhikari's term as director came to an end.