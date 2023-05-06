Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC

Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC

May 6, 2023, 3 p.m.

Naw Raj Dhakal has been appointed as the executive director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC) by the government of Nepal. During the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Dhakal was chosen to serve as the center's executive director for a period of four years.

On February 14, the Ministry of Energy issued an invitation to submit applications with suggestions in order to fill the available position of executive director.

Based on the candidate's credentials, experience, professional action plan, proposal review and presentation, and interview, the recommendation committee suggested three names.

On the proposal of the recommendation committee, Dr. Dhakal is working in the center. Dr. Suryakumar Sapkota is employed with the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat. There was Kiran Gautam.

Among those suggested, Dhakal was chosen for appointment by the Council of Ministers. Dhakal admitted to Ikagaz that although he has been formally informed of his selection, he has not yet received the official letter.

Executive director Dr. Dhakal was serving as the center's interim executive director after Madhusudan Adhikari's term as director came to an end.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation
May 06, 2023
Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations
May 06, 2023
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides
May 06, 2023
COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO
May 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
May 06, 2023

More on National

Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 59 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Saud Left For United Kingdom To Attend The Coronation of His King Charles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
IWMI's TFWS Water Security First By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 4 hours ago
Eight Nepalese Nationals Rescued From Sudan Arrived Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
EU Ambassador Deprez Stresses The Need To Collectively Nurture The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned By Agencies May 06, 2023
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation. By Agencies May 06, 2023
China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity By Agencies May 06, 2023
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75