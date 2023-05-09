Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava Inaugurated A School Building In Surkhet

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava along with Khadga Bahadur Pokharel, Minister for Social Development of Karnali Province, Chief of DCC Surkhet & Mayor, Bheri Ganga Municipality inaugurated a school building of Nepal Rashtriya Secondary School in Surkhet.

Built under Indian grant assistance, the new building provides students enough spaces with furniture’s. According to Embassy of India, till date, 14 such community development projects have been implemented in Karnali province, under the robust India Nepal Development Cooperation.