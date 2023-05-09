Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Isolated Rain Is Likely In Karnali, Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

May 9, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

