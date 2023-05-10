Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

May 10, 2023, 8:02 a.m.

Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Isolated brief rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province tonight.

