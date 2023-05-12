COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 12 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries

May 12, 2023, 8:17 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,205.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 260 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 12 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 656 antigen test, 166 found positive. Currently, there are 129 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 11 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 11, 3 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 981045 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,31.

