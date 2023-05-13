Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province

May 13, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

