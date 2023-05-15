Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Province

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.