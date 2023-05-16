Australian Assistant Minister Tim Watts Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister NP Saud

Australian Assistant Minister Tim Watts Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister NP Saud

May 16, 2023, 5:10 p.m.

Tim Watts, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs NP Saud at his office this afternoon. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they figured Nepal-Australia relations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

“Australia and Nepal are close friends, and for over 60 years connections between people have underpinned our relationship. I was glad to meet with Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud today, to talk about how we can strengthen the Nepal-Australia relationship even further,” tweets Tim Watts, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs.

