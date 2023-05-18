MoUs For Two Projects To Be Implemented Under Gol Grant Assistance Signed

MoUs For Two Projects To Be Implemented Under Gol Grant Assistance Signed

May 18, 2023, 1:22 p.m.

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal today signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking two High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal under the grant assistance of Government of India - one each in health care and education sectors, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 80.33 million.

346614794_2193406797510991_4852897796953783295_n.jpg

These two projects, namely, construction of Malagiri Shanti Yogashram, Ramechhap District and Kedar Jyotipunja Multiple Campus, Doti District of Nepal shall be implemented through Ramechhap Municipality and Badikedar Rural Municipality, respectively.

The construction of the above projects will provide better health care and education facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

