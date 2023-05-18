Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

May 18, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province tonight .

