Himalayan Bank's Provides 2 Million Rupees To Bhagwan Koirala's Non-profit Organization

Himalayan Bank Ltd has provided financial support of two million rupees to the non-profit organization led by Prof. Dr. Bhagwan Koirala to build a children's hospital. The bank has supported under corporate social responsibility.

According to a press release issued by the bank, Kathmandu Institute of Child Health in Budhanilkanth received the amount. Bhagwan Koirala is the president of that organization.

Chief Executive Officer Ashok Shamsher Rana handed over the amount to the organization. The organization is building a facility-equipped hospital to provide child health services at affordable prices.