Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China

May 19, 2023, 4:39 p.m.

A Nepali delegation led by former parliament speaker and vice chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Agni Prasad Sapkota has today left for China at the invitation of the International Department of the Central Committee, Communist Party of China.

The 20-member delegation is scheduled to visit Lhasa of Tibet and Beijing and holds discussions with Chinese officials before returning home on coming June 1.

Other delegation members are Maoist Centre leaders Ganesh Sah, Hitman Shakya, Dilaram Acharya, Keshab Nepal, Parshuram Ramtel, Jagat Yadav and Tekendra Prasad Bhattarai. (RSS)

