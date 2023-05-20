Nepal Declares Incentives For Using Clean Energy In Cooking And Transportation

The government plans to replace LPG with clean power by offering free electricity for monthly usage of 50 units during the rainy season and 30 units during the winter.

President Ram Chandra Paudel stated during his speech in the parliament that users who use up to 50 units of electricity per month during the rainy season and 30 units per month during the winter will receive free electricity.

This declaration was made in the policy and program for the upcoming fiscal year 2080–1981, which was made by President Paudel during the joint session of the Federal Parliament, along with the intention to increase electricity consumption.

All residences will have access to power service within two years, according to the policy and program. Additionally, it was announced that free power meters will be installed in low-income residents' homes.

The administration has also declared that the use and development of electric vehicles will be prioritized. In order to limit the consumption of petroleum products, according to President Paudel, electric car manufacture and use will be prioritized.

Additionally, he stated that while individuals will be guaranteed access to electricity, the private sector will be encouraged to produce green energy.

President Paudel announced that the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project would be given top attention as he laid out the government's policy and program for the forthcoming fiscal year 2023/024.

In the nation's biggest cities, underground energy distribution lines will be constructed. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, energy prices have increased, prompting Nepal to take many steps to replace LPG and petroleum-based products. Along with a number of other factors, this year's dramatic decrease in petroleum product imports also had a role.