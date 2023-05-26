Rato Macchindra Nath Rath Jatra Concluded

Rato Macchindra Nath Rath Jatra, which started on April 24, concludes this year with the display of Bhoto on 25 May in Jawalakhel. President Ramchandra Paudel observed the Bhotojatra festival, a ritualistic festival dedicated to the Rato Machchhindranath, the deity of rain and bountiful harvest.

The President attended the Bhotojatra festival at Jawalakhel this afternoon and observed the ritual of displaying the Bhoto (the jewel-studded mythical vest believed to belong to the deity).

Bhote Jatra Festival

It is a tradition to display the Bhoto on the fourth day the chariot of the deity is towed in a procession up to Jawalakhel from Lagankhel. A public holiday was given in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley for the day.

BhotoJatra is one of the longest festival of Patan (Patan is one of the most famous touristic place of Nepal).According to Hindu culture, there is a myth that yogi Gorakhnath (Founder of Nath Hindu) came to seek alms in Patan (The people of that region did not provide him with any alms. Hence, he became very furious and captured all the rain causing serpent and sat above them and meditated. There was no rain in Patan for ages.

To solve these problem, the astrologers and pandits advised the king to invite Machhedranath. Machhedranath is believed to be the teacher of yogi Gorakhnath. Knowing that his teacher was in the town, he went to meet him freeing all the rain causing serpents which resulted in plenty of rainfall. The experts claims this festival to be the symbol of rain and fertility.

This festival is celebrated by pulling the wooden wheeled chariot along the various part of city.A 60-feet tall spire fabricated from bamboo poles raised from its all four ends is carried by the chariot. The festival ends in four day. At the ends by displaying the bejeweled Bhoto (Vest) claimed to be of Machendranath to the dignitaries and the public.