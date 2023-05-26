Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Madhesh Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of the country tonight..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and hilly and mountaineous region of rest of the provinces.

