Pradhan Secures Miss Nepal Title

May 27, 2023, 8:54 p.m.

Srichcha Pradhan has received the title of Miss Nepal 2023. Pradhan won the title after defeating 24 competitors in the final competition held at Sunrise Hall in Godavari on Saturday.

In the same way, the title of Miss Nepal International has been won by Prakriti Shah and the title of Miss Nepal World has been won by Raina Mazgaiya.

miss-nepal22.jpg

Source: Gorkhaptra

Prime Minister Prachanda To Start His Official India Visit From May 31
May 27, 2023
Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2023 Collects Over 34,166 Kgs of Waste
May 27, 2023
Nepalese Peacekeepers Honoured Posthumously At UN Headquarters Ceremony
May 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal
May 27, 2023
Swisscontact Supports To Strengthen The Capacity Of Start-up And SMEs: CEO Dr. Philippe Schneuwly
May 26, 2023

