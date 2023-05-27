Pradhan Secures Miss Nepal Title

Srichcha Pradhan has received the title of Miss Nepal 2023. Pradhan won the title after defeating 24 competitors in the final competition held at Sunrise Hall in Godavari on Saturday.

In the same way, the title of Miss Nepal International has been won by Prakriti Shah and the title of Miss Nepal World has been won by Raina Mazgaiya.

Source: Gorkhaptra