41 Year Old Transmission Line Faced Obstacle In Up gradation From Local People

Residents of Sukouli area located in Makwanpur's Hetaunda sub-metropolitan city-15 have obstructed the upgrading (wire replacement) of 132 KV double circuit transmission line. When the transmission line was constructed about 41 years ago, the affected land was not compensated and now the locals have obstructed the work of changing the conductor of the line by demanding that the route of the transmission line be shifted. The work has been stopped since the first week of last Baisakh due to the obstruction of the locals.

In order to increase the capacity of the East-West 132 kV double circuit transmission line, the Nepal Electricity Authority is going to replace the low capacity old wire with new high capacity wire in the 136 km section from Hetaunda to Dhalkebar substation in Dhanusha. Currently, about 200 megawatts of electricity is flowing through the transmission line, after changing the conductor, the capacity will increase to about 400 megawatts.

According to the authority, this will improve the electricity supply in that region, the electricity produced in the western region can be flowed to the east and the excess electricity consumed in the country can be exported to India through the Dhalkebar substation.

Out of the 9.57 km transmission line from the substation at Chowkitol in Hetaunda sub-metropolis to Kamane, 7.5 km wire of one circuit has been replaced. During the replacement of wires in the Hetaunda-Kamane section, the old wire connected to the tower has been cut and temporarily tied. The authority said that the rest of the work was stopped due to the obstruction of the locals.

The authority claims that the demand for electricity has increased in the Terai region, but because one circuit was closed to replace the conductor, now there are problems such as tripping due to the line capacity not being met, and the management of electricity demand is difficult.

A high-level team including Executive Director of the Authority Kulman Ghising and Deputy Executive Director of Project Management Directorate Tara Prasad Pradhan visited the construction site and discussed with the locals and requested them not to obstruct the work of the line which is the backbone for the east-west electricity flow.

In the discussion, Sunil Moktan, Ward President of Ward No. 15, said that when the line was built about 41 years ago, he did not get compensation and compensation, and that the house could not be built because of the line, the demand was from the locals.

Mentioning that the legitimate demands raised by the locals will be addressed gradually, Executive Director Ghising said that it is impossible to move the line built about 41 years ago now. "There is a problem in the construction of transmission lines all over the country, if the route of the under-construction line cannot be moved, it is not possible to move the completed line," said Ghising.

He said that if this line could not be upgraded, the Marsyangdi River Corridor projects would not be able to supply electricity and it would cause the state to lose crores of rupees daily.

He assured that there are discussions at the top level to deal with issues such as the right of way of the transmission line and the right to mortgage in the bank, and the local social demands will be addressed.

The contract agreement for conductor upgrade of 132 KV transmission line was implemented on July 4, 2079. The goal is to complete the work by December 2081.