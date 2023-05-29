Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, has warned to break the contract after not seeing any progress in the construction of substation under construction at Thanabharyang in Hetounda sub-metropolitan city of Makwanpur.

Ghising inspected the substation on Saturday. Managing Director Ghising took information about the construction progress of 400 KV, 220 and 132 KV substations under construction.

Ghising, who went on a monitoring visit in the last week of February, became angry after seeing no progress in the construction of the substation.

At that time, the contractor companies had promised to complete the construction of the substation by June. However, when no progress was seen at the construction site contrary to the promise, Ghising became angry and warned the contractor company to terminate the contract if they did not improve the work.

He called the officials of the joint venture of Indian companies Siemens Limited and Telmos Electronics, who took the construction contract from the substation construction site, and warned them that they would be fined if they did not complete it within the specified time.

In India, he made a separate phone call to Mr. Gupta of Siemens and Ravi Gupta of Telmos and instructed them to come to Kathmandu on Sunday and hold a joint meeting.

"I have been coming regularly to monitor the construction of the substation, we have not done any work in the last two months, we need to complete the construction of the substation immediately and for more electricity in the east-west. We will pay compensation,' he warned, 'come to Kathmandu immediately and hold a joint meeting, if you cannot work, then leave.’

After the work of the Chinese company Central China Power Grid International Economic and Trade was not satisfactory, the authority broke the contract and entered into a contract with the joint venture of Siemens Limited and Telmos Electronics on 5 January 2075 through a tender to do the remaining work.

In this package, the construction of a 220 kV substation is also planned at Inaruwa in Sunsari. The construction of the substation has been targeted to be completed by the end of next June, after the work was affected due to the covid-19 epidemic.