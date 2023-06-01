India Visit Remains Focused On Building Goodwill: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that his visit to India, which started Wednesday, will focus on enhancing goodwill.

Addressing a reception program organized by the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi in honor of the Prime Minister, he said that his visit will focus on the interests of Nepal and Nepali people while enhancing mutual trust and goodwill.

Informing that he visited India on the official invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he mentioned that various issues of bilateral interests will be discussed on this occasion.

Reiterating the century-old and people-level relations between Nepal and India, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that the friendly relations between the two countries will reach a new height after this visit.

Prime Minister Dahal expressed his happiness that the Nepalis who are studying, working and other jobs in India are ambassadors of goodwill and are focused on the interests of Nepal. He also requested to spend the skills and knowledge learned in India for the prosperity of the country.

Pointing out that wherever Nepali lives, it is in the interest of Nepal and Nepali people, Prime Minister Dahal said that the government is working to provide voting rights to Nepalis living abroad.

The Prime Minister urged the Nepalis in India to take advantage of the social security campaign as the government has recently involved even the Nepalis who are employed abroad.

Informing that the economy, which was in trouble due to covid, has gradually progressed through reforms, he made it clear that after the formation of the current government, the economy is being reformed. Prime Minister Dahal informed that the government is leading for the development and expansion of the economy by providing services to the people and said that the results will be seen soon.

Informing that the government is trying to make service delivery more simple and pro-people, he said that the government is fully committed to control corruption and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy.

He said that after the local, state and federal parliament elections, Nepal's democratic process has entered a new phase and the current government is working on its maximum expansion.

Prime Minister Dahal, leading the Nepali delegation, arrived in the capital of India, New Delhi, this afternoon. Prime Minister Dahal was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

Indian Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dahal yesterday evening. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra also participated.

Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to visit Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum at Rajghat on Thursday morning to offer flowers. After that, a bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart is planned. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with his Indian counterpart at Hyderabad House, followed by a meeting at the delegation level.

There are plans to agree on some important issues and sign some memorandums of understanding. The agenda has been decided to discuss various issues of energy trade, commerce, trade and mutual interest.

The Prime Minister of India hosted a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Dahal. After that, Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to meet Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the interaction organized by the Confederation of Nepal Industry and Commerce and the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday itself.